Apple’s Decision to Change Charging Port with iPhone 15 May Deter Some Customers

According to UBS analyst David Vogt, Apple’s decision to change the charging port with the upcoming iPhone 15 could deter some customers from upgrading. Vogt suggests that people may hesitate to upgrade because they will have to change their cables everywhere, which may cause them to wait a little longer before making a purchasing decision.

The switch in charging port will see Apple replacing its proprietary Lightning port with the industry standard USB-C port. Apple has been using USB-C on other products since 2015. The last time Apple made a major port change was in 2012 with the introduction of the iPhone 5.

The interesting detail about this change is that it is believed to be driven by regulatory requirements in the European Union (EU). While it is speculated that Apple would have preferred a gradual transition to USB-C, the lack of flexibility in this regard seems to lie mostly on Apple’s side, since some customers have been requesting the change since the iPhone 12 Pro.

If customers do hesitate to upgrade their iPhones due to the need to change chargers, the EU regulations can be seen as a contributing factor, even though Apple could have started the transition earlier.

Apple’s next event, scheduled for September 12, will likely provide more information about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. It remains to be seen how the public will react to this charging port change and what impact it will have on upgrade rates.

(Source: UBS analyst David Vogt, Walter Bloomberg)