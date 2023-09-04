Apple to Embrace USB Type-C on iPhone 15: What to Expect

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 15 event on September 12 is generating buzz, as it is rumored to bring a significant change to the new device – the adoption of USB Type-C. While Apple aims to emphasize the benefits of this shift for consumers, there are underlying concerns within the company.

With the inclusion of USB Type-C, Apple users will no longer need to carry multiple chargers for their iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Instead, a single charging cable will suffice. Moreover, the new iPhone is expected to offer faster data transfer speeds, particularly in the high-end models. Additionally, USB Type-C adoption will enable fast charging speeds for the entire iPhone 15 series. Most notably, this means that the iPhone 15 will be compatible with chargers used by billions of non-Apple devices worldwide, providing convenience and flexibility for consumers.

However, Apple has some reservations about introducing the USB-C port. One concern is the potential loss of revenue from MFi licenses. Accessory manufacturers who wish to create third-party peripherals equipped with genuine Lightning connectors must obtain certification through Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Certification is necessary for selling products through Apple’s official retail channels, and Apple charges fees for this privilege.

Another worry for Apple is the potential backlash from fans, similar to when the Lightning port replaced the 30-pin connector. The company is also concerned that the cross-compatibility of accessories might lead users to shift towards Android devices. To address this, Apple could enhance iOS-to-Android messaging by adding RCS support to iMessage, reducing the dependency on iOS.

Despite these concerns, Apple plans to highlight at least four major benefits of adopting USB Type-C on the upcoming iPhone 15. The details of these benefits have not been disclosed yet, but Apple aims to assure users that this change will enhance their overall experience.

As the iPhone 15 launch event approaches on September 12, anticipation continues to build. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.