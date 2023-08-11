Concerns about iPhone 14 Pro Battery Health

iPhone 14 Pro users are expressing worry about the declining battery health of their devices. Many users have taken to social media to share screenshots showing their battery capacity decreasing within a year after the phone’s launch.

Apple introduced the “Battery Health” feature in iOS 11.3 in response to the “Batterygate” controversy. They acknowledged that they had been discreetly slowing down iPhone performance as batteries aged. The “Battery Health” menu was created to provide users with more information about their device’s battery status.

According to Apple, lithium-ion batteries, which are used in iPhones, naturally age over time, resulting in a decrease in the amount of charge they can hold. This ultimately leads to shorter battery life and more frequent recharging.

Apple states that iPhone batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles under normal conditions.

iOS includes measures to balance performance and battery health. The power needs of newer iPhone models are closely monitored, allowing the system to adjust performance to accommodate these needs. However, as batteries age, there may still be noticeable temporary effects like longer app launch times or reduced wireless data throughput.

Over the past few months, iPhone 14 Pro users have observed changes in the “Maximum Capacity” rating displayed in the Battery Health and Charging section of the Settings app. It remains unclear why this rating has changed, but possible reasons include adjustments to the algorithm used for calculating the rating or the impact of beta versions of iOS.

Although Apple has not addressed these concerns directly, they recommend battery replacements when the Maximum Capacity falls below 80%. Some iPhone 14 Pro users are already approaching this threshold less than a year after the phone’s release.

Apple offers battery replacements within the one-year warranty and for iPhones covered by AppleCare+ plans, as long as the battery health is below 80%. Replacement prices range from $69 to $99, depending on the iPhone model.

In addition to performance concerns, a decrease in Maximum Capacity can also impact battery life. As the Maximum Capacity decreases, the battery life of the iPhone shortens.

To mitigate the decline in battery health, it is suggested to reduce the frequency of charging and use lower-wattage charging options. However, this is not an issue that users should have to worry about.

Battery health can vary among individuals and may be influenced by factors such as charging habits and usage patterns. It is normal for iPhone batteries to age, but if the iPhone 14 Pro batteries are deteriorating faster than previous models, Apple should address the issue.