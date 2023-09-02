Flipkart Offers Huge Discount on iPhone 14

Flipkart, one of India’s leading online retailers, has recently announced a significant price drop on the iPhone 14, Apple’s current flagship model. The iPhone 14, released in September 2022, has received positive reviews for its excellent performance and impressive display.

With its large 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 14 delivers a stunning visual experience. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip and equipped with 6GB of RAM, this device offers seamless multitasking and fast processing speeds. The camera setup includes a dual-lens system with 12-megapixel lenses for capturing both regular and wide-angle shots. The front camera boasts a 12-megapixel sensor for high-quality selfies.

Previously priced at Rs. 79990 for the 128GB storage variant, Flipkart has now made the iPhone 14 available at a discounted price of Rs. 67999, amounting to a generous 14 percent reduction. This price drop presents an excellent opportunity for those anticipating an upgrade.

In addition to the discounted price, customers can take advantage of further savings through Flipkart’s trade-in program. By trading in their old phones, buyers may enjoy an additional bonus of up to Rs. 50000 off the iPhone 14’s price. The exact value of the trade-in offer will depend on the condition and model of the old device. It is advisable to check if this offer is available in your locality before proceeding with the trade-in.

Furthermore, customers using certain bank cards can enjoy extra benefits. Holders of a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card are eligible for up to 5 percent off the iPhone 14’s price. Additionally, those using an HDFC Bank Credit Card can avail themselves of a Rs. 4000 discount.

If you’re in the market for an affordable smartphone that delivers exceptional performance and a range of impressive features, the discounted iPhone 14 on Flipkart is worth considering. Don’t miss out on this attractive offer to upgrade your phone at an enticing price point.

Sources:

– Flipkart.com