iPhone 14 Owners Report Battery Degradation Within a Year of Use

Some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners are experiencing battery degradation within a year of using their devices. Users have taken to social media to report that their phones are already showing a significant drop in battery capacity compared to previous iPhone models.

For instance, AppleTrack contributor Sam Kohl tweeted in July that his iPhone 14 Pro had already dropped to a maximum capacity of 90 percent, which is a much faster decline than he had experienced with his previous iPhones. Many others in the thread shared similar experiences.

Officially, Apple claims that iPhone batteries should retain up to 80 percent of their original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles. However, several reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series is falling short of this expectation.

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone 15 series indicate that Apple may increase the battery size by 10 to 18 percent compared to current devices. This could potentially address the battery degradation issues faced by some iPhone 14 users.

Notable tech columnist Joanna Stern also reported a decline in battery capacity in her iPhone 14 Pro, with it showing 88 percent battery capacity in her recent newsletter. Reports from other users at The Verge vary, with some iPhone 14 Pros showing capacities as low as 91 percent.

It is worth noting that in previous years, most iPhone users did not experience a significant drop in reported battery capacity until after two years of use. Additionally, replacing the battery on an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro after the one-year warranty period costs $99, which is a $30 increase from earlier models.

The battery health monitor for iPhones was introduced in iOS 11.3, along with the option to toggle performance throttling. These measures were implemented by Apple to address battery-related issues and protect aging batteries. Apple has been contacted for further comment on these reports.