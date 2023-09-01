iPhone 13 Price Drops on Flipkart: Should You Buy or Wait for iPhone 15?

The price of the iPhone 13 has recently been slashed on Flipkart, offering consumers a significant discount without any terms or conditions. This price drop may be attributed to Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 15 series will be released on September 12. As a result, the iPhone 13 is considered an older model, potentially leading to a lower price on the e-commerce platform. This prompts the question of whether consumers should purchase the iPhone 13 or wait for the new 2023 iPhones, which are only about 10 days away.

Currently listed on Amazon and Flipkart, the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 58,999, marking the lowest price yet. Although previous offers included bank discounts, consumers can now avail this price without any bank offer. For those seeking an additional discount, Flipkart offers an effective price of Rs 56,999 for HDFC bank credit cardholders. While there is no bank offer on Amazon, both platforms provide exchange offers, enabling customers to purchase the iPhone 13 at an even lower price by trading in their old phones. However, the exchange amount is subject to the age and condition of the old device.

Leaked details suggest significant upgrades for the iPhone 15 in terms of camera, chipset, design, and more. These enhancements might bring a higher price, potentially around Rs 80,000 or more. If you prioritize the latest features and are willing to pay the cost, waiting for the iPhone 15 could be a worthwhile option. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 remains a viable choice for those seeking a more budget-friendly option.

It is worth noting that despite being a two-year-old 5G model, the iPhone 14 closely resembles its predecessor and is currently priced at over Rs 65,000 in India. Therefore, it offers a 2022 iPhone at a reduced rate. As the iPhone 13 closely resembles the iPhone 14, both devices boast similar camera quality, display, battery life, and chipset performance. The design also remains unchanged, aligning with Apple’s recent models dating back to the iPhone 11.

Ultimately, budget-conscious individuals can purchase the iPhone 13, while those who can afford to spend around or more than Rs 80,000 may prefer to wait for the iPhone 15. Additionally, consumers can take the risk of delaying the purchase of the iPhone 13, as its price is expected to remain low even after the launch of the iPhone 15. Apple typically introduces price cuts on older models, including the iPhone 14. Currently, the iPhone 14 is listed on the Apple Store for Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900.

