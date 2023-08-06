Apple’s Progress in Screen Design: A Comparison of iPhone Models

When it comes to desired changes in a new smartphone model, bezels are not typically a top priority for most people. However, with limited advancements in technologies like under-display sensors, smartphone makers have little choice but to explore other form factors for improvement.

Apple has long had a vision of an all-screen slab phone, and while it may take years for such an iPhone to be released, the company is striving to make other refinements. 3D artist Ian Zelbo has created renders to demonstrate the evolution of iPhone screen design. The difference between the iPhone 11 Pro from 2019 and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is striking, assuming the leaked information is accurate.

The iPhone 11 Pro features thick bezels by today’s standards and a sizable notch at the top of the screen. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro has replaced the notch with a pill-shaped cutout referred to as the Dynamic Island. Coupled with slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro, this gives the new model a more futuristic look compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

However, the downside of slim bezels is that the Dynamic Island, although smaller than the notch, appears more prominent. While it is not as small as the cutouts on top Android phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Dynamic Island maintains the same size as the previous year’s model. Consequently, it may be necessary to wait until at least 2026 for an iPhone without any form of cutout.

In terms of front design progress, Apple has made more significant strides in comparison to Samsung’s high-end phones, according to insider Ice Universe. While Samsung has introduced improvements in areas like screen quality, camera resolution, and zoom capabilities, the front design of their devices, such as the Note 10 Plus, released in 2019, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, has remained largely unchanged. It is worth noting that the back design of iPhones has also remained consistent for an extended period.