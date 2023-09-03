Apple to Release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Simultaneously

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 simultaneously later this month. This is a departure from last year’s approach, where the software updates for iPhone and iPad were released separately.

iOS 17 brings a plethora of new features and improvements to the iPhone. The Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps have all received upgrades, making them more user-friendly and efficient. The new AirDrop capabilities make file sharing easier than ever. Additionally, iOS 17 introduces a feature called StandBy, which allows users to view glanceable information when their iPhone is set down and charging. Interactive widgets have also been added for a more customizable home screen experience.

iPadOS 17, on the other hand, incorporates many of the features from iOS 17. Messages on the iPad now offer a new stickers experience, and users can now leave FaceTime video and audio messages. One of the key highlights of iPadOS 17 is the ability to customize the Lock Screen, making it more personal and useful. Users can now set their favorite images on the Lock Screen and stylize them in various ways, bringing a touch of personalization to their iPad experience.

These updates have been highly anticipated since they were first showcased at WWDC23 in June. Apple has conducted extensive beta testing to ensure that the new operating systems are stable and ready for public release. With the simultaneous release of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple aims to provide a unified experience for iPhone and iPad users, with a host of new features and enhancements to explore.

