Apple’s Upcoming Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro to Emulate MacBook Design

The upcoming revamp of Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is set to give the tablet a more MacBook-like feel, as reported by Gurman. The primary change will be the replacement of the top case material with aluminum, aligning it with the design aesthetic of recent Mac notebooks. This redesign is expected to make the keyboard more robust and bring it closer to the overall MacBook aesthetic.

Apple’s iPad Pro update is anticipated to be released in early 2024, with the highlight being the transition to OLED technology. However, Apple also intends to enhance the Magic Keyboard, a signature accessory for the iPad Pro line.

By using aluminum for the top case, the Magic Keyboard will not only look more in line with Apple’s MacBook design, but also provide increased durability compared to previous iterations. The exterior shell of the keyboard will still employ the same material used in the current model of the Magic Keyboard.

This updated design will likely improve the user experience for iPad Pro owners who rely on the Magic Keyboard for typing and productivity. The similarities between the iPad Pro and MacBook will become even more pronounced, blurring the lines between Apple’s tablet and laptop offerings.

Overall, this revamp of the Magic Keyboard will enhance the visual appeal and functionality of the iPad Pro, further cementing its position as a versatile tool for both creative and professional tasks.

