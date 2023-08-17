Woot is an online retailer that offers daily deals on a wide range of products. It was founded in 2004 by Matt Rutledge, and its website features one new product deal per day. Woot is known for its humorous and lighthearted approach to selling products.

The company started as a one-deal-a-day site, offering one product each day at a heavily discounted price. Over time, Woot expanded its offerings to include multiple deals each day, including deals from other retailers. They also introduced special events, such as Woot-Offs, where several products are offered in rapid succession until they are sold out.

Woot was acquired by Amazon.com in 2010, but it continues to operate as an independent subsidiary. The acquisition has allowed Woot to offer a wider selection of products and reach a larger audience. Woot also offers a paid membership called “Woot Plus”, which provides additional benefits such as free shipping.

In addition to its daily deals, Woot also features a community section on its website where users can interact with each other and discuss products. There is also a “Woot-Off Tracker” tool that allows users to track the progress of a Woot-Off event.

Overall, Woot is a popular online retailer that offers daily deals on a variety of products. Its humorous approach to selling products sets it apart from other retailers, and its acquisition by Amazon.com has allowed it to expand its offerings and reach a wider audience.