Understanding IP Ratings: How Resistant is Your Device to Water and Dust?

If you’ve ever had the unfortunate experience of getting caught in the rain or accidentally dropping your smartphone in water, you know the panic that ensues. Luckily, many technology companies are now making their products more resistant to weather and accidents. But do you know just how resistant your device really is? That’s where IP ratings come in.

IP ratings, which stand for Ingress Protection ratings, are a way to determine the water and dust resistance of your smartphones, smartwatches, or earbuds. The rating is generally two-pronged, with the first number indicating dust resistance and the second indicating liquid resistance.

For dust resistance, the ratings range from zero to six, with six being the highest level of protection against dust. Water resistance ratings range from zero to nine. For example, an IP65 rating means the device is dustproof and can withstand water jets. Most new smartphones have an IP68 water rating, indicating dustproofing and the ability to be submerged in shallow water (specific tolerances vary by product).

It’s important to always check the product specifications on the brand’s website to confirm the IP rating. For instance, the iPhone 14 Pro has an IP68 rating with a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, while the older iPhone 11 Pro has the same rating but with a maximum depth of 4 meters for the same duration.

The absence of an IP rating means the product is not designed for exposure to water, sand, or dust. In such cases, it’s best to keep the device away from these elements to prevent damage.

A good IP rating for general outdoor use is at least IP65, providing protection against unforeseen weather conditions. However, for activities like swimming or spending time at the beach, an IP67 or IP68 rating is recommended. An IP67 rating means the device is water-resistant up to a depth of approximately 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.

Some top-rated products with IP67 or IP68 ratings include the iPhone 14 Pro, JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker, Pixel 7 Pro Android phone, and Marshall Emberton speaker. These devices offer both dust and water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor use and accidental exposure to water.

Remember to consider the IP rating of your device to ensure its protection against water and dust.