Iowa’s New Mobile ID App Now Available for Apple and Android Users

Iowa’s Department of Transportation has soft-launched its highly anticipated mobile ID app, which is now available for download on Apple and Android devices. However, users are unable to use the app in real-world situations at this time. The formal launch of the app is scheduled to take place next month.

The Iowa DOT is currently working with businesses and other groups to ensure they have the necessary tools to verify the IDs. Businesses have the option to download a separate app or system to authenticate the IDs on their end. It is important to note that using the mobile ID app is not mandatory for businesses. Users will need to check with individual establishments to determine whether the app is accepted, or look for the Iowa Mobile ID logo displayed on windows or doors.

Ben Jung, director of Ingersoll Wine & Spirits, believes that the mobile ID app can benefit both employees and customers. He explains that the app could alleviate the stress associated with verifying a person’s age for the purchase of alcohol or tobacco products. Jung expresses interest in learning more about the app’s features and its real-world functionality before implementing it at his business.

Several Iowa residents have expressed excitement about the new technology and have indicated their intention to download the app. They appreciate the convenience of having their ID stored on their phones, eliminating concerns about misplacing or losing their physical IDs. For instance, Emma Newton, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, finds the concept of a mobile ID to be extremely practical.

Earlier this year, the launch of the app was delayed to prioritize safety improvements. The mobile ID app is recognized as an acceptable form of identification by the state of Iowa and can be used in any situation where a physical ID would typically be required for age or identity verification.

The Iowa DOT advises users to keep their physical IDs as a backup, particularly when traveling by air outside of Iowa since not all states accept mobile IDs.