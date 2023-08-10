Apple Launches iOS 17 Public Beta with Exciting New Features

Apple has recently released the second public beta version of iOS 17, the highly anticipated major software update for the iPhone. While the official release for iOS 17 is expected in September, you can now try out an early version of the software.

Unveiled during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, iOS 17 brings significant changes to calling, texting, and accessing information on your iPhone. FaceTime, Messages, and the phone app all receive updates, enhancing the overall user experience.

One notable addition is the StandBy mode, which transforms your iPhone’s lock screen into a mini hub, similar to the Amazon Echo Show. However, it is advised to avoid downloading the iOS 17 public beta on your primary iPhone to avoid any potential issues.

iOS 16, the previous software update, introduced features like the ability to edit or “unsend” iMessages, Apple Pay Later, a redesigned lock screen, improved notifications, and Live Activities. These additions were rolled out gradually over smaller software updates throughout the year.

Similar to iOS 16, iOS 17 is expected to have a staggered release, likely just before the rumored launch of the iPhone 15. Apple is known for adding customizable features, and this year, they have introduced Contact Posters. These eye-catching treatments for contact photos and emojis, paired with attractive fonts, appear when you receive calls and use other communication services on your iPhone.

AirDrop has also been overhauled in iOS 17, allowing you to easily share Contact Posters, photos, videos, or initiate shared activities with others by bringing your iPhone close to theirs. Apple refers to this sharing feature as “NameDrop,” and you have control over which contact information is shared.

StandBy mode is another exciting addition in iOS 17. When your iPhone is placed on a MagSafe charger in a horizontal position, it activates StandBy mode. This mode provides a full-screen experience, displaying glanceable information such as the time, photos, widgets, and Live Activities. Users can personalize this screen to their liking.

Other notable features in iOS 17 include the Journal app, which generates personalized writing suggestions based on information from your iPhone, and Live Voicemail, which allows you to preview transcriptions of voicemails in real time as they are being recorded. Additionally, FaceTime now allows you to record video messages for important moments, and there is a new location-sharing tool called Check In through Messages.

Overall, iOS 17 offers a range of exciting features and improvements designed to enhance the user experience on the iPhone.