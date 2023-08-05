Changes Coming to AirPlay in iOS 17

With the upcoming iOS 17 update, Apple has made significant updates and refinements to its AirPlay feature. AirPlay is a wireless communication protocol that allows users to stream music and video content from their iPhones, iPads, and Macs to devices such as the Apple TV, HomePod, and third-party speakers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and receivers.

One of the improvements in iOS 17 is the enhanced on-device intelligence of AirPlay. The feature can now better learn a user’s preferences over time. For example, if a user frequently AirPlays from their iPhone to the Apple TV in their living room, the Apple TV will be prioritized in their AirPlay list over other devices within the home.

AirPlay’s interface has also been optimized for better user experience. Devices will now be shown in the AirPlay interface based on relevance, and users will see suggested connections based on their prior AirPlay usage. Additionally, the interface will display devices located closest to the user first, making it easier to select the desired device.

iOS 17 also introduces the Automatic AirPlay feature. This feature, previously only available for AirPlay-enabled TVs in iOS 16, now includes speakers as well. Users can opt to have their iPhones automatically connect to nearby speakers and TVs when playing content from apps regularly used with AirPlay.

In collaboration with hotel chains and TV manufacturers, Apple is bringing AirPlay to hotel rooms. Smart TVs in hotels will be equipped to allow guests to effortlessly AirPlay content from their Apple devices to the hotel TV. This means guests can watch their own shows and movies without the need to sign into streaming accounts on shared televisions, ensuring greater security and convenience while traveling.

IHG Hotels and Resorts will be the first to implement AirPlay in their hotels, and LG is also planning to introduce AirPlay-compatible smart TVs designed specifically for hotel use.

For more information on the changes and features coming with iOS 17, you can refer to our comprehensive iOS 17 roundup.