New AirDrop Features in iOS 17

Apple is enhancing the AirDrop sharing feature in iOS 17 to facilitate quick and easy content sharing between two Apple devices. Several improvements have been made, including enhanced proximity sharing and easier content exchange.

One notable addition is the NameDrop feature, which allows users to exchange contact information by simply touching two iPhones together. When the devices are brought close, a contact sharing interface automatically appears. Users can view the contact information and contact poster of the other person, with options to receive the information only or share their own contact details. Moreover, if the recipient is already in the Contacts app, their contact information is automatically updated.

Proximity sharing is another new feature that simplifies file and photo sharing with someone nearby. To initiate a transfer, users select the file or photo they want to share and then bring their unlocked iPhone or iPad close to the recipient’s unlocked iPad. Without the need to tap the Share Sheet, a share interface automatically appears. Users can tap on the Share option to send the file or photo to the person next to them. Notably, this feature works even if the recipient has AirDrop receiving turned off or limited to contacts.

Apple is also introducing the ability to complete AirDrop transfers over the internet in iOS 17. Previously, users had to stay in close proximity to each other for the transfer to complete. With this update, if users are sharing multiple files or photos, they are no longer required to remain nearby. This feature requires both participants to be signed into iCloud.

In addition to file sharing, AirDrop’s new SharePlay feature allows users to listen to music or watch a movie with someone nearby. By starting SharePlay content on their own device and bringing it in close proximity to another person’s device, a SharePlay session is initiated through the Messages app. Developers can integrate SharePlay over AirDrop into their apps, but both users must have the app installed and access to the content.

These new AirDrop features offer enhanced convenience and expand the capabilities of content sharing between Apple devices.