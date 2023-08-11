iOS 17 Brings New Functionality to AirPods

iOS 17 not only introduces new features for the iPhone but also brings additional functionality to the AirPods. While most of the updates are geared towards the AirPods Pro 2, there are a few new features that apply to all AirPods.

One of the new features is Adaptive Audio, also known as Adaptive Noise Control. This feature combines Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency into a single mode that adjusts the volume based on your surroundings and interactions throughout the day. Adaptive Audio can drown out unwanted environmental sounds while ensuring that you can hear important things, such as someone speaking. Users can activate Adaptive Audio on their AirPods Pro 2 by connecting them, opening Control Center, long pressing on the volume, and selecting the “Adaptive” option.

Conversation Awareness is another aspect of Adaptive Audio. It can detect when someone is speaking and automatically lower the volume of media and background noise, making it easier to hear conversations and important audio in front of you.

Personalized Volume, also part of Adaptive Audio, adjusts the sound based on your personal preferences and the sounds around you. Over time, your iPhone learns your preferred volume and makes adjustments to match your desired sound level.

Another new feature is the ability to mute and unmute yourself while on a call by pressing the stem of the AirPods Pro or third-generation AirPods. This feature is also available on AirPods Max if you press the Digital Crown.

iOS 17 also introduces faster automatic device switching for AirPods Pro 2 between Apple devices.

In a small but notable change, when AirPods are connected to an iPhone with Dark Mode enabled, the connection popup will also appear in Dark Mode.

Please note that a firmware update is required to access these features, and Adaptive Audio is only available for the AirPods Pro 2.

For more information on the new features in the iOS 17 update, refer to our iOS 17 roundup.