Changes Coming to iOS 17

Apple is set to introduce some updates to iOS 17, the next version of its operating system for iPhones. One of the noticeable changes will be the relocation of the “end call” button in the phone app. Currently situated in the bottom middle of the screen, the button will now be moved to the bottom right, alongside other functions such as mute, keypad access, and adding a call.

This new call screen design has already received mixed reactions from iOS users on social media. Some expressed concerns about muscle memory being disrupted, as they had grown accustomed to the previous button placement. However, Apple aims to create a more streamlined and cohesive look for the phone app by bringing all functions together in one area.

In addition to this change, iOS 17 will introduce several other features that enhance the calling and messaging experience. Users will be able to create personalized contact “posters” to display when making or receiving calls. Live Voicemail will provide real-time transcriptions of voicemail messages, allowing users to decide whether to answer or ignore the call. Another notable feature is NameDrop, which enables contact information sharing by holding two iPhones close together. FaceTime will also allow users to leave video messages when someone is unavailable.

Other improvements coming to iOS 17 include a more accurate autocorrect, enhanced dictation capabilities in iMessage, and a more responsive Siri. The new features were showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in May and are expected to be released in September, following the annual iPhone event.

Apple has not provided any official comments regarding the changes. Nonetheless, these updates aim to make the iOS experience more personalized and efficient for users. Stay tuned for more details on iOS 17 as it gets closer to launch.