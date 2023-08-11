iOS 17: Changes Coming to the iPhone’s Software

Apple is set to release iOS 17 next month, bringing a series of updates to the iPhone’s software. One notable change is the repositioning of the “end call” button in the phone app. Instead of sitting in the bottom middle of the screen, it will now be located at the bottom right, next to other functions.

This update has sparked mixed reactions among iOS users on social media, with some expressing frustration over having to adjust their muscle memory. However, the change is aimed at streamlining the look and functionality of the phone app.

iOS 17 will also introduce several other features to enhance calling and messaging. Users will be able to create custom contact “posters,” which are personalized images that will appear when making or receiving calls. Additionally, a new feature called Live Voicemail will transcribe messages in real time, allowing users to decide whether to answer or ignore a call. Another tool called NameDrop will enable users to share their contact information by simply holding two iPhones close together.

Furthermore, FaceTime will support the option to leave video messages when someone is unavailable for a live chat. Other improvements include a more accurate autocorrect, improved dictation in iMessage, and a more responsive Siri.

Apple typically releases its latest mobile operating system in September, following its annual iPhone event. Overall, iOS 17 aims to enhance the user experience and provide more personalized and customized options for communication on the iPhone.