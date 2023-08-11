iOS 17 Update: Changes to iPhone’s Software

Apple is set to introduce some changes to its iPhone software with iOS 17. One noticeable change is the repositioning of the “end call” button within the phone app. Currently located at the bottom middle of the screen, the button will be moved to the bottom right, alongside other functions such as muting, accessing the keypad, or adding a call. This design update aims to streamline the look of the phone app and consolidate all functions in one place.

The new call screen, already available in a beta version for developers, has generated mixed reactions among iOS users. Some have expressed frustration, citing the disruption to their muscle memory. However, this change is part of Apple’s efforts to enhance user experience.

Apple also showcased several other updates at its Worldwide Developer Conference in May. These updates include the ability for iPhone users to create personalized contact “posters” that display a custom image when making or receiving calls. The introduction of Live Voicemail allows users to transcribe incoming voicemail messages in real time, providing the option to respond or ignore calls. Another feature called NameDrop enables users to share their contact information by holding two iPhones close together. FaceTime will also support leaving video messages for times when a person is unavailable.

Apart from the call-related updates, iOS 17 will also bring improvements to autocorrect accuracy, dictation in iMessage, and Siri’s responsiveness. Apple typically releases its latest mobile operating system in September, following its annual iPhone event.

As of now, Apple has not commented on the changes made to the iPhone’s software in iOS 17.