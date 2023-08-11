iOS 17: Changes to iPhone Software

Apple is set to release iOS 17 next month, bringing several updates to the iPhone’s software. One notable change is the relocation of the big red “end call” button. In the new design, the button will be moved to the bottom right of the screen, alongside other functions, rather than being separate at the bottom middle of the phone app. This has sparked mixed reactions among iOS users, with some expressing frustration over the disruption to their muscle memory.

The goal of this change is to streamline the phone app’s design and consolidate all functions in one place. Apple has not provided any official statement regarding this alteration.

At the Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year, Apple showcased various new features that will be part of iOS 17. One such feature is the ability for users to create personalized contact “posters” that display when calling or receiving calls. Additionally, Live Voicemail will transcribe incoming messages in real time, allowing users to decide whether to answer the call or not. Another tool called NameDrop enables users to share their contact information by simply bringing two iPhones close together. Furthermore, FaceTime will now support video messages for times when the recipient is unavailable for a live chat.

Aside from these changes, iOS 17 also promises a more accurate autocorrect, improved dictation in iMessage, and a more responsive Siri. It is worth noting that Apple typically launches its latest mobile operating system in September, following the annual iPhone event.

These updates aim to enhance the calling and messaging experience for iPhone users, offering more personalization and customization options. The anticipation is high for the release of iOS 17 and the improvements it will bring to Apple’s popular smartphone.