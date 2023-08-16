The Fate of the iPhone’s “End Call” Button

Almost a week after the iPhone’s beta version of iOS 17 raised concern among Apple users about the relocation of the red “end call” button, it seems that it may have been a false alarm. The initial shock came when users first noticed the button had moved from its usual center position to the lower right-hand corner of the phone dialpad.

However, recent images of the latest iOS 17 beta suggest that the end-call button has returned to its center position, albeit in the second row of a six-button block. It now sits alongside other function buttons, such as “mute,” “keypad,” and “speaker.” This new arrangement challenges users to end a call without accidentally opening the keypad or adding another participant to the conversation.

It should be noted that beta releases are experimental by nature, meant to identify and fix bugs while gathering user feedback. Thus, it’s difficult to draw definitive conclusions from beta software. Apple, known for its secretive design process, has not commented on the matter.

While the fate of the end-call button remains uncertain, users can expect more changes and improvements with the release of iOS 17.