iOS 17: New Features, Beta Testing, Release Date, and Supported Devices

iOS 17 was recently announced at WWDC as Apple’s biggest annual software update for iPhone users. This year, iOS 17 introduces new features for Messages, FaceTime, and widgets. Here’s what you need to know.

Starting in June, iOS 17 is available to developer beta testers. However, there is a change in the beta testing process this year. Previously, iOS developer betas were only accessible to registered developers who paid an annual subscription fee of $99. But now, Apple is making betas available to anyone who signs up for a free developer account. It’s important to note that the iOS 17 beta still has bugs, performance issues, and may impact battery life, so caution is advised.

In the coming months, Apple will release a public beta for iOS 17, which will have fewer bugs and quirks compared to the developer betas.

As for the official release of iOS 17 to the general public, based on previous iOS updates, it is expected to happen sometime in mid-September. Apple has consistently followed this release schedule in the past.

One important requirement for iOS 17 is that it requires the A12 Bionic chip or newer. Therefore, older devices like iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus won’t receive the update. The full list of supported devices includes iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and the second and third generation iPhone SE.

Now let’s explore some of the new features in iOS 17. One notable addition is the “Contact Posters” feature, allowing users to customize their profile appearance when interacting with other iPhone users. FaceTime also gets enhancements, including voicemail support and new Reactions like hearts, balloons, and more.

AirDrop has been improved with features like NameDrop for sharing contact details and tapping two phones together to transfer content. The Music app now supports collaborative playlists and cross-fade, while CarPlay adds SharePlay support. Autocorrect has been revamped using machine learning, making it more accurate and intuitive.

iOS 17 introduces interactive widgets for the Home Screen, allowing direct interaction with widgets themselves. The update also brings Accessibility upgrades, such as Assistive Access and Personal Voice.

Lastly, the Messages app receives new features for stickers and reactions.

These are just some of the highlights from iOS 17, making your iPhone more personal and intuitive. Stay tuned for more updates as the official release approaches.