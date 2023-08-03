Camera App Shortcuts Coming to iOS 17

Apple’s Shortcuts app has seen significant improvements since acquiring Workflow in 2017. This app allows users to create automated processes across various Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch. In the upcoming iOS 17 update, Apple is introducing new functionality to the Shortcuts app, specifically supporting Camera app actions.

The latest iOS 17 beta includes new Shortcuts actions that enable users to open specific camera modes in the Camera app. The “Open Camera” action allows users to select from a variety of camera modes and immediately open any desired preset using Shortcuts.

There are up to nine different camera modes available, depending on the device:

1. Photo

2. Selfie

3. Video

4. Portrait

5. Portrait Selfie

6. Cinematic

7. Slo-Mo

8. Time-Lapse

9. Pano

These camera app shortcuts serve various purposes, such as creating voice commands with Siri to open the Camera app in a specific mode. Users can also add icons to their Home Screen for quick access to a specific mode.

In addition to camera app shortcuts, iOS 17 introduces several new features for the iPhone. This includes enhancements to FaceTime and Messages, a new StandBy mode, interactive Home Screen widgets, NameDrop, and smarter keyboard suggestions. iPad users will also benefit from a customizable Lock Screen and support for microphones and USB webcams.

The iOS 17 beta is currently available through the Apple Developer and Apple Beta Software programs. The official public release is expected this fall.

Please note that the information shared in this article is based on publicly available sources and does not include specific author information, contact details, or quotes.