Apple Introduces New Features to Health App in iOS 17

Apple has added several new features to the Health app with the release of iOS 17. One notable addition is the “State of Mind” feature, which allows users to track their emotions on a daily basis and gain insight into their overall mental wellbeing. Users can log their mood at various times throughout the day, with options ranging from Very Unpleasant to Pleasant, and select from a list of related adjectives provided by Apple.

Another feature is the ability to track what is causing a particular mood, such as health, fitness, family, friends, and more. Users can view their mood over time on a chart, with breakdowns for the week, month, six months, or a year. The app also logs life factors such as exercise minutes, mindfulness minutes, sleep, and time spent in daylight, allowing users to see patterns and potential influences on their mood.

The Health app’s Mental Wellbeing section includes health questionnaires that screen for anxiety and depression. These screenings generate anxiety and depression risk charts, providing users with an overview of their mental health and an indication of when self-care or professional help may be needed.

In terms of eye health, iOS 17 introduces a new “Screen Distance” setting in the Screen Time feature. This setting alerts users if their iPhone or iPad is being held too close to their face, helping to reduce eye strain. The Health app can also measure the amount of time spent in daylight, which is particularly beneficial for children as it may help reduce the risk of nearsightedness.

Other updates include follow-up medication reminders and critical alerts, as well as the availability of the Health app on iPad devices, displaying the same information collected by the iPhone app but on a larger screen. Apple has also made some design tweaks to the app, including background color changes and other refinements.

Overall, the new features in the Health app aim to provide users with more tools for tracking and improving their physical and mental wellbeing.