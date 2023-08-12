iOS 17: Siri and Spotlight Updates

In iOS 17, Apple has made several improvements to its personal assistant Siri and the Spotlight search feature. While there aren’t any major changes, both Siri and Spotlight have been enhanced for a better user experience.

One notable update is that you no longer need to say “Hey Siri” to activate the assistant. Instead, you can simply say “Siri” to wake it up, allowing for a more natural conversation. For example, you can say “Siri, can you tell me what time it is?” and Siri will respond accordingly.

Another improvement is the ability of Siri to recognize and respond to multiple back-to-back requests without requiring reactivation. This means that you can ask Siri to perform several tasks consecutively, such as checking the time and then sending a message to a friend, all within a single Siri command.

In Safari, a new Siri feature has been introduced that allows the assistant to read web articles to you. As long as the website supports Reader View, you can ask Siri to “read this to me” and it will read aloud the content on the page. Additionally, playback tools are available, allowing you to control the reading speed and pause/resume from the Lock Screen.

Messaging with Siri has also been improved. When you ask Siri to send a message, you can now select which messaging app to use, including third-party apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. This feature is compatible with any third-party app that has enabled “Use with Ask Siri” in the Settings app.

In terms of voice options, iOS 17 introduces two new “British” Siri voices, expanding the total number of available voices to four. Moreover, Siri now supports bilingual queries in India, allowing users to mix English with languages like Hindi, Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi when interacting with Siri.

Spotlight search results have been enhanced with new colors and app icons, making it easier to distinguish between different search results. Additionally, when searching for an app, Spotlight now offers App Shortcuts in the top hits section, allowing you to quickly access specific features within an app directly from the search interface.

These are just some of the new features and improvements introduced in iOS 17. To explore the full range of updates, you can refer to our comprehensive iOS 17 roundup.