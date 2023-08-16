Apple Releases iOS 17 Beta 6 and Updates to watchOS 10 and tvOS 17

Apple has recently released iOS 17 beta 6 to developers, just one week after the availability of beta 5. As the official release of iOS 17 is approaching in one month, Apple has focused on bug fixes and ensuring everything is ready for users.

iOS 17 was introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, showcasing new features such as StandBy, Live Voicemail, and AirDrop updates. The pre-release version of iOS 17 has been available since early June, and Apple expanded testing through its public beta program last month.

Apart from iOS 17 beta 6, Apple has also rolled out updates to watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 beta users. The build numbers for these updates are as follows:

– iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 6: 21A5312c

– tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17 beta 6: 21J5339b

– watchOS 10 beta 6: 21R5341c

If you are already running a beta version of iOS, watchOS, or tvOS on your devices, make sure to install the latest available build by going to Settings > Software Update. Apple has announced that all the new software will be released to the public in the fall. Rumors suggest that Apple’s event will occur in the third week of September, where they are expected to confirm the availability of iOS 17 for everyone.

Stay tuned for our coverage to stay updated on the latest news about iOS 17. Let us know in the comments section if you have discovered anything new in the recent betas.