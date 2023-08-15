iOS 17 Beta 6 Released by Apple

Apple has recently made iOS 17 beta 6 available to developers, just one week after the release of beta 5. With the official release of iOS 17 only a month away, the company has been focusing on bug fixes and preparations for users.

iOS 17 was introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, where Apple showcased new features such as StandBy, Live Voicemail, AirDrop updates, and more. The pre-release version of iOS 17 has been available since early June, and last month, Apple expanded testing through its public beta program.

In addition to iOS 17 beta 6, Apple has also released new builds for watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 beta users. The build numbers for each are as follows:

– iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 6: 21A5312c

– tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17 beta 6: 21J5339b

– watchOS 10 beta 6: 21R5341c

If you are already running the beta versions of iOS, watchOS, or tvOS on your devices, make sure to install the latest build by going to Settings > Software Update. A new public beta should be available soon.

Apple plans to release all the new software to the public in the fall. Rumors suggest that the official release of iOS 17 may occur in the third week of September, and more information will likely be confirmed by Apple during an event. Stay updated on the latest news by following our coverage.

Have you discovered anything new in the latest betas? Let us know in the comments or through our social media channels.