Simprints Seeks Consultant to Assess Ethiopia’s Digital Health Ecosystem

Simprints, a technology company focused on helping marginalized populations access essential services, is seeking an independent consultant or research team to conduct an assessment of Ethiopia’s digital health ecosystem. The goal of this assessment is to identify areas where Simprints can offer deeper support to the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) in improving the unique identification and verification of health service delivery.

The digital health ecosystem in Ethiopia includes the electronic community health information system (eCHIS), which is designed to enable real-time, high-quality service delivery and data collection. Simprints has been working with the FMoH to deploy biometric digital ID inside CommCare, a mobile platform used by health extension workers. This technology is crucial in linking patients to digital records and ensuring healthcare reaches vulnerable communities.

As part of a capacity-building initiative, Simprints has been commissioned by The Global Fund to help the FMoH independently and sustainably manage the use of biometrics within eCHIS. The consultant or research team will play a key role in assessing the gaps, needs, and constraints of the digital health system in Ethiopia.

The objectives of this consultancy are as follows:

Objective A: Lead an assessment of the digital health ecosystem in Ethiopia, focusing on areas that could enhance Simprints’ support to the FMoH in unique identification and verification of health service delivery. Approximately 80% of the time and effort spent in this consultancy will be dedicated to this objective.

Objective B: Based on the assessment’s recommendations, produce a high-level proposal that Simprints can use for future fundraising. Around 20% of the time and effort will be allocated to this objective.

Interested individual consultants and consultancy firms are encouraged to apply. The consultant or research team should submit a technical proposal outlining their approach to the assessment, along with a budget and timeframe. They should also provide samples of previous relevant work and contact details for references. Additional information, such as CVs of key personnel and a financial budget with explanations, should accompany the proposal.

Applications should be submitted to [email protected] by Sunday, September 17th, 2023, 11.59pm GMT. Further details can be found in the Terms of Reference and the Invitation to Tender documents.

Sources:

Simprints – https://www.simprints.com/

Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health – https://www.moh.gov.et/

The Global Fund – https://www.theglobalfund.org/