Tracking Long Covid: Searching for Treatments for a Debilitating Illness

Doctors in Europe are working to find treatments for a new illness known as “long Covid” that is affecting millions of people in Europe and beyond. Long Covid refers to a range of symptoms that persist for months after a person has recovered from the initial Covid-19 infection. There is currently no proven treatment for long Covid, and many patients, particularly women, are experiencing debilitating effects.

A study estimated that nearly half of all people who have had Covid-19 continue to experience unresolved symptoms after four months, with one in 10 suffering from long Covid. This amounts to at least 65 million people worldwide. Long Covid consists of several different diseases, each with its own set of symptoms. These include respiratory difficulties, muscle pains, chronic fatigue, and neurological issues such as headaches and forgetfulness.

To better understand and treat long Covid, an EU-funded project called ORCHESTRA has been collecting medical information from tens of thousands of individuals across Europe. The project aims to identify the long-term health effects of Covid-19, the impact of vaccination and early treatment, and the different manifestations of long Covid. Preliminary findings have revealed that women with no pre-existing conditions are at higher risk of developing long Covid.

The researchers have also found that individuals who received early treatment or antiviral drugs after their Covid-19 infection have a lower risk of developing long Covid. Vaccination has also been shown to reduce the risk. However, the exact causes, consequences, and effective treatments for long Covid remain largely unknown.

The challenge of long Covid is growing, with European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides stating that 17 million people in the EU have been affected, and the number is rising. The pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the European health system, particularly in accessing real-world data for assessing patient outcomes and finding effective treatments. The ORCHESTRA project aims to address this by collecting and analyzing data from diverse patient cohorts across Europe.

Long Covid is a complex and debilitating illness that requires further research and collaboration to find effective treatments. Projects like ORCHESTRA are crucial in understanding the long-term effects of Covid-19 and improving patient care for those suffering from long Covid.

– Article: By Anthony King

