The Pew Research Center’s Survey on Americans’ Views of Space

The nonprofit Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey to gain insights into Americans’ views of the country’s involvement, priorities, and performance in space. With approximately 10,000 respondents from across the U.S., the survey provides a glimpse into how taxpayers perceive the space industry.

According to the survey, 69% of adults believe it is essential for the U.S. to be a leader in space. However, there are some variations in this belief. Men are more likely to see U.S. leadership as essential compared to women. Additionally, older generations place a higher importance on U.S. leadership in space than younger generations.

Interestingly, the survey mainly focuses on NASA and does not mention other significant federal agencies involved in space, such as the Space Force or FAA. The importance of these agencies’ roles in the regulations of space exploration should be considered in future surveys.

One notable finding from the survey is that exploring the moon with astronauts ranked low in NASA’s priorities among those surveyed. Only 12% considered it a priority, slightly ahead of sending astronauts to explore Mars at 11%. However, NASA’s current headline program, the Artemis mission, aims to return astronauts to the moon. The survey suggests that most Americans do not see the value in sending astronauts to the moon or Mars.

When it comes to how taxpayers think NASA should spend their money, the top priority is monitoring asteroids and objects that could potentially collide with Earth, with 60% of respondents choosing this option. Other priorities include monitoring Earth’s climate, researching the effect of space travel on human health, and searching for life and habitable planets.

On the private sector side, reviews for space companies were largely positive, especially among those who are more familiar with the industry. Among respondents who are familiar with the sector, 74% had a favorable view of space companies’ contributions to space exploration, and 70% believed that these companies play an important role in opening up space travel to more people. However, those with less familiarity with space companies were less likely to provide positive reviews, indicating the need for better communication of the value created by these companies.

In other space-related news, Virgin Galactic successfully launched its Galactic 02 mission, carrying its first group of tourists to the edge of space. Boeing reset its plan for the Starliner spacecraft to be ready for its first crewed flight by March 2024. Astra conducted layoffs and raised debt in an effort to survive, while also delaying the launch of its Rocket 4 vehicle. Amazon switched rockets for its prototype Kuiper satellites launch, targeting a September 26 date. Axiom announced a future mission with a Polish astronaut and secured a fourth NASA mission. NOAA lifted Earth imagery restrictions, allowing for higher-resolution images to be released by companies like Umbra Space. SES reported an electrical problem with four O3b mPOWER satellites but remains on track to provide services by the end of the year.