Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant for Small Businesses and Consumers

Intuit, the U.S. financial and accounting software giant, has introduced its first customer-facing generative AI-powered solution called Intuit Assist. The digital assistant is embedded across Intuit’s platform and products, including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

Intuit Assist offers personalized recommendations to the company’s over 100 million small business and consumer customers worldwide. It uses contextual datasets and Intuit’s live platform to provide both AI-generated and human assistance when needed.

The digital assistant was developed using Intuit’s generative AI-based operating system named GenOS. This system allows Intuit developers to incorporate AI into all of the company’s products. Within TurboTax, Intuit Assist uses the company’s tax domain expertise and AI-powered Tax Knowledge Engine to help consumers navigate the tax code and provide personalized tax checklists, insights, and recommendations.

For Credit Karma users, the digital assistant offers personalized answers and recommendations based on their financial data. In QuickBooks, the assistant helps small businesses identify cash flow hot spots, top-selling products, and spending anomalies. It also assists new users in setting up their QuickBooks profiles and provides personalized invoice reminders.

In addition, Intuit Assist is integrated with Mailchimp to help small businesses, entrepreneurs, and marketers personalize their email marketing campaigns at scale. It allows users to create campaigns based on their brand identity and market intent, and it can generate automated draft email content using data from QuickBooks.

The core of Intuit Assist is GenOS, which includes GenStudio, GenRuntime, GenUX, and large language models. By using this operating system, Intuit can switch between its own large language models and third-party models based on the context.

Intuit’s CEO, Sasan Goodarzi, has emphasized the company’s focus on AI and its commitment to enhancing the financial lives of its customers. However, deploying generative AI also presents challenges, particularly in terms of customer privacy and the risk of generating inaccurate information.

To address these challenges, Intuit has developed a set of principles and an AI governance team to ensure transparency, privacy, and security. The company reviews the use of AI across the organization and ensures that it adheres to its principles.

While no generative AI model can completely eliminate incorrect responses, Intuit mitigates this risk by using large and relevant datasets to provide accurate answers and guidance to customers.

Overall, Intuit’s introduction of Intuit Assist demonstrates its commitment to leveraging AI technology to provide personalized assistance and enhance the financial lives of its customers.

