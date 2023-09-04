Withings Unveils New ScanWatch Series: Style and Functionality Combined

Withings, a leading company in the health tech industry, has recently announced the release of its newest ScanWatch Series. This collection of health trackers aims to provide users with a seamless combination of style and functionality.

The ScanWatch Series includes two models: ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. ScanWatch 2 serves as the flagship health tracker and offers advanced metrics for comprehensive health assessments. It has received FDA clearance for its atrial fibrillation detection and oxygen saturation features. On the other hand, ScanWatch Light provides a simpler approach to health monitoring but still offers comprehensive overviews of heart health, activity tracking, and sleep monitoring.

What sets the ScanWatch Series apart from other smartwatches on the market is its elegant design that resembles a classic timepiece. These watches require no daily charging and have a battery life of up to 30 days, thanks to their autonomous and continuous measurement capabilities.

ScanWatch 2 features state-of-the-art sensors and software that elevate its health-monitoring capabilities. It includes advanced metrics such as variations in baseline body temperature and heart rate variability. It also incorporates menstrual cycle tracking, making it a holistic health tracker for women. The data gathered can be used to predict future menstrual cycles and aid in lifestyle adjustments.

Both ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light are compatible with the Withings App, which serves as a 360-degree health data hub. The app provides comprehensive health assessments, educational content, and the ability to generate individual health reports for sharing with physicians.

ScanWatch 2 will be available in Australia from the first half of 2024, priced at $699 AUD. ScanWatch Light will be available by the end of 2023, priced at $479 AUD. Both models feature OLED grayscale displays and offer optional colored wristbands.

With the ScanWatch Series, Withings continues to lead the market in providing stylish and functional health trackers that cater to a range of lifestyle and health needs. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone looking to improve your overall well-being, these watches offer a comprehensive solution to monitor and track your health in a stylish package.

