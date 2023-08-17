New Grand Seiko Watches – Inspired by the Katana

Grand Seiko has released a new line of watches in their iconic steel Zaratsu-polished cases, taking inspiration from the katana, a legendary Japanese sword. The craftsmanship behind the 44GS case design is detailed in the press release, emphasizing its similarity to the skill required to forge a katana. The tamahagane steel used to make a katana has influenced the design of the dials in these watches. The SBGA489 features a black dial inspired by the high carbon steel used for the sharp edge of the blade, while the SBGA491 has a dark green dial inspired by the strong inner core of the blade. Both dials have a pattern resembling “jeweled” steel. The third watch in the collection, SBGA493, has a deep red color with yellow gold-tone accents, influenced by the heated blade during the forging process. Its texture is designed to mimic the sparks that fly when the blade is hammered.

These watches have a 40mm by 12.5mm case, 100m water resistance, and are equipped with the Spring Drive Caliber 9R65 movement. The SBGA489 and SBGA491 are set to be released this month, with a price tag of $5,600. The SBGA493, limited to 500 pieces, will be available in September for $6,000.

While Grand Seiko is known for its nature-inspired limited editions, these watches showcase the brand’s ability to create unique designs inspired by different aspects of Japanese culture. The black and green dials of the SBGA489 and SBGA491 offer a textured appearance reminiscent of sandpaper, while the standout is the red dial of the SBGA493, with its engraved pattern resembling a hammered texture. Despite their connection to the katana, these watches can stand on their own as excellent timepieces.

The watches are made of stainless steel and come with a stainless steel bracelet. The SBGA493 also includes a Kimono fabric strap. The Spring Drive Caliber 9R65 movement powers the watches, providing accurate timekeeping with a power reserve of 72 hours.