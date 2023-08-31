Exploring the Digital Artistry of Andrés Reisinger

Andrés Reisinger is an Argentinian artist who has carved out a unique space for himself in the contemporary art world, blending the digital and physical realms. Currently based in Spain with studios in Madrid and Barcelona, Reisinger’s work combines his dreamlike aesthetic with a clear artistic vision.

One of his notable works is the Hortensia chair, which features a textured design that goes beyond visuals, exploring the possibilities of the digital medium. Reisinger’s collaboration with architect Alba de la Fuente resulted in the creation of the Crystal residence, a radiant and monolithic structure. His work seamlessly merges technology and art, speaking to the digital age while maintaining a connection to the tangible world.

In a recent interview with designboom, Reisinger discussed his creative journey, his digital creations, and his thoughts on topics like NFTs and artificial intelligence. He envisions a future where the digital and physical worlds coexist, informing and benefiting each other.

Reisinger’s collaboration with Impressions by Secrets Hotel in Cancun is a testament to this vision. His site-specific installation, Impression, Sunrise, features digital artworks overlooking the ocean, raising awareness about the endangerment of our ecosystem.

Regarding the use of artificial intelligence in his work, Reisinger aims to alleviate concerns and fears associated with AI by inviting individuals to consider a different viewpoint. He sees AI as an opportunity for artists to push their creative boundaries and create a symbiotic relationship between the digital and physical realms.

Reisinger also embraces the NFT market and its potential for artists. It allows them to have more control over their creations and sell artwork directly to a global audience without the need for intermediaries. This empowers artists to keep a larger portion of the profits from their sales.

In his collaborations with brands like Dior Beauty, Reisinger ensures that his artistic expression is respected and that the partnership aligns with his values. He sees these collaborations as an opportunity to be part of the change and help important brands venture into the digital realm.

Reisinger’s personal vision for the digital realm is one where it coexists with the physical world, ultimately benefiting both. He believes that we should not view them as separate realms, but rather as complementary entities that can push boundaries and achieve ideal outputs.

As an artist at the forefront of the digital art movement, Andrés Reisinger’s work showcases the possibilities and boundaries of the digital medium. Through his creativity and vision, he is shaping the future of art by seamlessly blending the digital and physical worlds.

