The Power of AI Models

Intel Core i9-14900K and i7-14700K: Leaks and Benchmarks

Aug 7, 2023
It seems that Intel’s 14th Gen Core series is on its way, as leaks for the desktop CPUs have started surfacing. The first hints of the Raptor Lake Refresh have appeared in Bapco software. These updated processors will be compatible with the LGA1700 socket and will offer higher clock speeds and more cores.

The leaks confirm the names of two processors: the Core i9-14900K, which will be the flagship CPU, and the Core i7-14700K with 20 cores. Notably, the Core i7 series sees a significant increase in core count compared to its predecessor, going from 16 cores to 20 cores in the 13700 model.

Benchmark results reveal that both CPUs are tested with 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and an RTX 4090 GPU. Some may find the memory choice underwhelming considering the platform’s potential support for 6400 MT/s JEDEC specs. However, it’s important to note that these are initial benchmarks primarily serving as a platform validation rather than a comprehensive performance test.

In terms of performance, the Core i9-14900K appears to be 14% to 20% faster than the Core i7-14700K across all benchmarks on average. However, compared to the Core i9-13900K, it becomes clear that the CPU is not running at its full potential, as it is outperformed by the current-gen CPU by 1% to 16%.

According to rumors, Intel is expected to launch its desktop CPU series in October, with the official unveiling set to happen in September during the Intel Innovation event.

