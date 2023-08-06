Intel Meteor Lake: A Sneak Peek into the Future

Intel’s upcoming Innovation event, set to take place in September, has released its session schedule. Of particular interest is a special session titled “Intel Client Hardware Roadmap and the Rise of AI,” which will shed light on the highly anticipated Core Ultra CPUs, codenamed Meteor Lake.

It has long been speculated that Intel would unveil the Meteor Lake CPUs before the end of the year, and the Innovation event seems to be the perfect platform for this announcement. This annual event is typically used by Intel to showcase their client products, including desktop and mobile series, as well as their new Arc graphics. This year’s event will likely focus on the 14th Gen Core desktop and mobile CPUs, along with the upcoming Core Ultra CPUs designed exclusively for laptops.

The session catalog confirms that one of the talks will be dedicated solely to discussing the Meteor Lake architecture. In addition, a new roadmap will be presented, with a focus on AI. Meteor Lake will be the first significant client architecture to incorporate AI acceleration cores known as VPU, catering to low-power AI inference tasks.

While Intel has provided some information about the Meteor Lake architecture, specific details such as SKUs, core count, clock speeds, and performance positioning are yet to be revealed. What we do know is that Intel’s new hybrid and multi-die architecture will adopt a new naming scheme called Core Ultra. The non-Ultra SKUs in the same series are expected to be based on the Raptor Lake silicon.

The compute tile for Meteor Lake will utilize Intel’s “Intel 4” process node, powering Redwood Cove (Core) and Crestmont (Atom) cores. Leaks suggest that this architecture will feature up to 6 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores, supported by 2 LPE cores located on a SoC die. Furthermore, there will be a major upgrade to the graphics architecture, featuring up to 8 Xe Cores.

The Intel Innovation event will commence on September 19th, providing a glimpse into the exciting future of Intel’s new technologies.