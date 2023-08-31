Intel: Driving Business Growth through Technology

Intel, a leading digital corporation and one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturers, has made a profound impact on business and society for over 50 years. With a focus on creating innovative technology, Intel enables global progress and enriches lives by advancing the design and manufacturing of semiconductors.

According to Taha Khalifa, Intel’s Client Computing Group Sales Director for EMEA Territory, technology plays a critical role in driving business growth. By facilitating greater efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving innovation and services delivery, technology enables businesses to thrive in today’s digitalized world.

Khalifa emphasizes the importance of technology in simplifying tasks, reducing time and effort, and improving accuracy. This allows companies to make better use of their resources and focus on strategic actions that contribute to growth. Furthermore, technology enables the use of data for informed decision-making, leading to better business outcomes and competitive advantages.

Intel’s digital transformation began over five decades ago, driven by the passionate efforts of its employees. The company’s commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability is deeply integrated into all aspects of its business. Intel continues to evolve as a business, adopting a strategy called RISE to increase its work with others and create a more responsible and sustainable world.

In the present, Intel is actively involved in projects like “Mustakbal” (The Future) that support governments and ecosystems in harnessing the power of data and diversifying their economies. Through partnerships with key players and offering end-to-end solutions, Intel aims to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and align with the region’s growth visions.

Intel believes that increasing government support and digitalization in the region are key enablers for business growth. The corporation offers digital literacy programs to improve skills and training, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence. Intel also promotes diversity and inclusion, recognizing their essential role in driving innovation and delivering strong business growth.

Additionally, Intel takes responsibility for influencing its peers to address climate change and work towards sustainability. As a leading semiconductor manufacturer, Intel strives to make a positive impact on the planet and facilitate sustainability efforts for customers and partners.

Overall, Intel’s dedication to technological innovation, corporate responsibility, and sustainability has positioned the company as a driver of business growth in a digitalized world.

Sources: Intel Insights, Taha Khalifa, Intel Newsroom