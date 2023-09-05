IntellectEU Announced as D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche Börse and Clearstream

IntellectEU, the emerging technology specialist, has become a D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche Börse and Clearstream, highlighting its dedication to the development and implementation of next-generation financial services solutions. Clearstream, a part of the Deutsche Börse Group, is a recognized leader in financial markets infrastructure. This partnership positions IntellectEU to have a significant role in the digitization of traditional markets.

D7 is an innovative platform designed for the digitization of financial instruments and the issuance of electronic securities, operating under the German eWpG regulation. As a D7 Digital Market Partner, IntellectEU will work closely with clients who wish to issue digital securities. The company will provide advisory, consultation, and technical support related to technology development and integration with existing systems.

IntellectEU’s commitment to the transformation of capital and financial markets is evident through its partnership with the D7 Digital Market. By leveraging blockchain and digital asset technologies, the company aims to facilitate new and enhanced business models. This collaboration complements IntellectEU’s extensive experience in combining finance and blockchain, having worked with leading global organizations in the past.

Paresh Daya, Head of Digital Assets at IntellectEU, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We look forward to working with clients that wish to take their businesses to new heights using the D7 platform.” The alliance with Deutsche Börse and Clearstream provides IntellectEU with a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the digital transformation in the financial industry.

In summary, IntellectEU’s partnership with Deutsche Börse and Clearstream as a D7 Digital Market Partner showcases its dedication to the development of innovative financial services solutions. Through this collaboration, the company will assist clients in issuing digital securities and provide support for technology development and integration. With a focus on blockchain and digital asset technologies, IntellectEU aims to facilitate new and enhanced business models in the financial industry.

Definitions:

– D7 Digital Market Partner: IntellectEU has become a partner of the D7 Digital Market, an innovative platform for digitizing financial instruments and issuing electronic securities.

– Deutsche Börse: A leading provider of financial markets infrastructure.

– Clearstream: A part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Clearstream specializes in providing post-trade services for financial instruments.

