Asus Takes Over Development of Intel’s NUC Mini-PCs

Asus has officially taken over the development of Intel’s Next Unit of Compute (NUC) mini-PCs, following Intel’s announcement of phasing out the systems as part of cost-cutting measures. In a tweet, Asus stated that NUC is now a part of its product lineup. Intel had previously stated that it would hand over NUC development to its ecosystem partners, with Asus emerging as the likely new shepherd of the NUC flock. The agreement between Intel and Asus allows Asus to manufacture, sell, and support NUC hardware from the 10th to 13th generation and develop future NUC system designs.

The NUC portfolio, which started in 2013 with a compact 4-inch by 4-inch system, has seen a variety of form factors and feature sets over the years, catering to different applications such as gaming, edge computing, and IoT. Now, with Asus taking over development, the familiar designs will continue to be sold and supported by Asus.

However, Asus does not have a monopoly on mini-PCs or the NUC brand, as the agreement with Intel is non-exclusive. Other companies like Asrock Industrial also offer NUC-branded PCs. Asrock’s non-Intel, not-NUCs are called “4×4 BOX” and are likely named as such because customers associate the NUC brand with Intel. Asrock recently demonstrated a mini-PC powered by AMD’s 7040-series mobile processors, providing an alternative to Intel-based NUCs.

The tiny mini-PC from Asrock features an AMD Ryzen processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. It can be configured with either a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor, and comes equipped with Radeon graphics. Additionally, it supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and features AMD’s Ryzen AI accelerator for improved inferencing performance.

Overall, the competition in the mini-PC market is increasing, with different companies offering their own versions of compact and powerful systems. As Asus takes the reins of NUC development, users can expect to see new and innovative designs coming from the company.

Sources:

– Source article: Intel’s NUC mini-PCs are now being manufactured, sold, and supported by Asus (The Register)

– Image source: The Register