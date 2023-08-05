Intel Meteor Lake to Debut with Clock Speeds Surpassing 5.0 GHz

According to hardware leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, Intel’s upcoming mobile series, based on the Meteor Lake architecture, will feature clock speeds that surpass 5.0 GHz. The Core 7 Ultra series is rumored to achieve a clock speed of 5.0 GHz, while the more powerful Core Ultra 9 series will go even higher.

Earlier speculation about potential clock-related issues with Meteor Lake’s architecture has been debunked, as Intel has successfully overcome these limitations to deliver higher clock speeds. The existing Raptor Lake CPUs have already surpassed the 5.0 GHz mark in certain instances, with the highest-performing mobile CPUs reaching an impressive 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Meteor Lake’s CPUs will leverage the Intel 4 process node and integrate the Redwood Cove (Core) and Crestmont (Atom) CPU architectures. It’s important to note that the clock speed claims specifically refer to the Performance cores, while details about the smaller efficiency cores are yet to be revealed. Additionally, a separate die will house a third ultra-low-power core, which may or may not be included in the overall core count.

The launch of the Meteor Lake architecture is scheduled for the end of this year, powering the next generation of high-end laptops. Alongside the new CPUs, Intel will introduce a new GPU architecture called Xe-LPG, derived from Alchemist. An official announcement of these mobile chips is expected at the Intel Innovation event in September.

In summary, Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake architecture promises significant improvements in clock speeds, with the Core 7 and Core 9 Ultra series rumored to surpass 5.0 GHz. The new CPUs, along with the Xe-LPG GPU architecture, will be launched by the end of this year, revolutionizing high-end laptops.