Intel Unveils 528-Thread Processor with Silicon Photonics Interconnects for Graph Analytics

Intel showcased a new processor at the recent Hot Chips conference that is specifically designed to handle large-scale graph analytics workloads. Developed as part of DARPA’s HIVE program, the processor uses a custom RISC architecture to process streaming data 100 times faster than traditional compute architectures, while consuming less power. Graph analytics involves analyzing how data points connect within complex systems, such as social networks, which can help understand connections between members.

The chip is part of Intel’s first direct mesh-to-mesh photonic fabric, which utilizes silicon photonics interconnects to connect multiple chips together. This allows for low latency and high bandwidth communication. The prototype chip features four chiplets surrounding the compute die, which provide it with 1TB/s of optical bandwidth. The chiplets convert electrical signals to optical signals using 32 single-mode fibers. Each fiber can carry data at 32GB/s for an aggregate of 1TB/s bandwidth. However, Intel has only achieved half that rate in testing.

Intel envisions networking 16 of these chips together in an all-to-all configuration on a single server, allowing for low latency communication between any two chips, regardless of where they are located. However, the development team faced challenges in getting the optics to cooperate, with fibers often breaking or misbehaving. Intel had to work with its partners to develop new materials with lower thermal barriers to overcome these challenges.

The development of this new processor was driven by the need to scale graph analytics workloads, which traditional processors struggle to handle efficiently. The processor features optimizations for graph analytics, including improved parallelism and memory utilization. The chip has eight cores with 66 threads and utilizes a novel memory architecture. It is built using TSMC’s 7nm FinFET process and is paired with 32GB of DDR5 4400MT/s memory.

Overall, Intel’s new processor with silicon photonics interconnects has the potential to revolutionize graph analytics, allowing for faster and more efficient processing of complex data connections.

Source: Hot Chips Conference, Intel Principal Engineer Jason Howard