Intel Core i9-14900K: Faster Clock Speeds and Improved Performance

The upcoming Intel Core i9-14900K processor, part of Intel’s Raptor Lake Refresh lineup, has been making headlines with its impressive specifications. While maintaining the same core count as the existing Core i9-13900K, the 14900K is set to offer notable improvements in clock speed and performance.

One of the standout features of the Core i9-14900K is its 6.0 GHz boost capability, also known as Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), for its P-Cores. A leaked screenshot of a 14900K engineering sample confirms this feature, along with a 125W Thermal Design Power (TDP) specification and a voltage requirement of 1.385V to achieve the desired clock speed.

In recent CPU-Z benchmark tests, the Core i9-14900K demonstrated impressive performance. It scored 978 points in the single-core test and 18117.5 points in the multi-core test. Compared to the Core i9-13900K and i9-12900K, the 14900K CPU performed 9.7%/8.4% faster than the 13900K and 19.4%/59% faster than the 12900K, respectively.

The significant improvement in multi-threaded (MT) performance compared to the initial LGA1700 Core i9 CPU from the Alder Lake series can be attributed to the doubled E-Core count in the 14900K processor. With 24 cores, consisting of 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores, the 14900K is expected to deliver excellent performance across a range of applications and tasks.

Rumors suggest that Intel may announce its Core K-CPUs as part of the 14th Gen Core series at an upcoming Innovation event. However, the launch of the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup is anticipated to follow next month. With its faster clock speeds and improved performance, the Intel Core i9-14900K is poised to be a top choice for high-performance desktop systems.

Sources:

– @[email protected]

– VideoCardz.com