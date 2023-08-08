Intel Core i7-14700K Raptor Lake Refresh Desktop CPU Spotted Running at 6.3 GHz

A new leak reveals that Intel’s upcoming Core i7-14700K Raptor Lake Refresh Desktop CPU has been spotted running at a clock speed of up to 6.3 GHz. This discovery follows the recent sighting of another 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh CPU, the Intel Core i5-14600K. The Core i7-14700K was observed running on the MSI MPG Z690 EDGE TI WIFI DDR4 motherboard with the latest BIOS version.

In terms of specifications, the Core i7-14700K features an 8+12 core configuration, offering 20 cores and 28 threads. This is an improvement over the previous Core i7-13700K processor, which had an 8+8 core configuration. The CPU also boasts 33 MB of smart cache and clock speeds ranging from 3.4 GHz to 5.6 GHz with TBMT3. Performance uplifts of around 5-10% are expected compared to the previous SKU.

It is worth noting that the leaked image shows the CPU operating at an overclocked frequency of 6.3 GHz with a voltage of 1.390V. Offering such high clock speeds may require robust cooling solutions for stable operation.

The Intel Core i7-14700K, along with the other unlocked chips, is expected to be unveiled at the forthcoming Innovation 2023 event. The release of the Non-K lineup will follow after that. These CPUs will be compatible with existing LGA 1700 motherboards, but users will need to update their BIOS.

In conclusion, the Intel Core i7-14700K Raptor Lake Refresh Desktop CPU offers notable improvements in core configuration and clock speeds compared to its predecessor. With its high clock speeds and enhanced multi-threaded performance, it is an intriguing option for high-end desktop users.