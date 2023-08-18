Arc A750 Sees Significant Performance Improvement in DX11 Games

Intel has recently released new drivers for its Arc Alchemist graphics cards, which promise improved performance and reduced frame time in some DirectX 11 games. While this information wasn’t specified in the release notes, it was shared on the Intel blog. These drivers follow the successful DX9 driver released a few months ago, which provided a noticeable performance boost in older games.

According to Intel, the new drivers show an average 19% improvement in FPS (frames per second) compared to the launch driver for the Arc A750 GPU in DirectX 11 games. Additionally, the card is expected to deliver smoother performance with a 20% improvement in frame times, demonstrated by 99% frame time percentiles that are much smoother compared to the initial drivers.

However, there is a catch. These drivers only work for specific games that have been whitelisted by Intel. While it is possible to manually change the settings, Intel is still testing the compatibility of these DX11 optimizations with other games. Therefore, the list of supported games may expand over time.

Intel has been actively releasing driver updates, with 30 drivers already released this year. They have also optimized 57 titles under their “Game On” program, similar to NVIDIA’s Game Ready program. In addition, Intel is proud to announce that XeSS, their image upscaling technology, is now available in over 70 games.

Furthermore, Intel has revamped its PresentMon tool for GPU enthusiasts. The new beta version of PresentMon includes a user-friendly overlay and the ability to display GPU telemetry with voltage, clocks, and temperatures. It also provides charts for each metric. The tool supports all GPU vendors and various graphics APIs, including DirectX 9, 11, 12, and Vulkan.

Overall, Intel has made significant strides in improving their drivers and providing valuable tools for GPU enthusiasts.