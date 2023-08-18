Intel Boosts DX11 Performance and Introduces PresentMon Monitoring Tool for Arc GPUs

Intel has been focusing on improving the performance of its Arc GPU family by prioritizing modern APIs such as DX12 and Vulkan. However, the company has now shifted its attention to DX11 performance and has made significant updates in this area. As a result, Intel’s DX11 performance is now on par with its competitors.

The latest driver update for Intel Arc GPUs brings a 19% increase in average FPS and a 20% increase in 99th Percentile FPS compared to the launch drivers. This boost in performance can be seen in popular titles like Overwatch 2, Apex, GTA V, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Genshin Impact, and Destiny 2, among others.

To demonstrate the impact of the driver update, Intel has provided charts showing the performance of the Arc A750 graphics card using the launch driver and the latest drivers. These charts showcase the improvements in FPS for various games at 1080p resolution.

In addition to the performance updates, Intel has also introduced a new tool called “PresentMon.” This tool provides an in-game overlay that allows users to analyze and monitor their system’s performance in real-time. It offers valuable insights for optimizing gameplay and identifying performance bottlenecks.

Overall, Intel’s Graphics division has achieved significant milestones with the Arc GPUs, including 30 driver releases since launch, support for 57 games with Game-On drivers, and XeSS inclusion in 70+ games. These continuous improvements and additions demonstrate Intel’s commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for Arc GPU users.

With the improved DX11 performance and the introduction of the PresentMon monitoring tool, Intel Arc GPU users can expect a smoother and more optimized gaming experience.