Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” Desktop CPUs Receive Substantial Discounts Ahead of “Raptor Lake Refresh” Launch

Intel has recently reduced the prices of their 12th Gen Core desktop CPUs, codenamed Alder Lake. This strategic move aims to attract gamers who have not yet transitioned to the current LGA-1700 platform. The price cuts come as Intel is preparing for the launch of their 14th Gen Core series, known as Raptor Lake Refresh, next month.

By making the Alder Lake CPUs more budget-friendly, Intel could avoid direct competition with the upcoming 13th Gen Core series, which may undergo a price revision in the near future.

The newly announced price cuts are now in effect at major US retailers, specifically for the Core i9-12900KF, Core i7-12700KF, and Core i5-12600KF models. These price reductions can be availed through applicable coupon codes.

The Core i9-12900KF, featuring 16 cores and 24 threads, has seen its price drop from $564 to an attractive $330. The Core i7-12700KF, with 12 cores and 20 threads, is now available at $220, down from the initial MSRP of $384. Additionally, the Core i5-12600KF, offering 10 cores and 16 threads, has experienced a significant price reduction from its debut price of $264 to a more budget-friendly $155.

Gamers have the option to choose from a variety of LGA-1700 based motherboards that are compatible with DDR4 memory. This provides them with a range of choices and a potential pathway for upgrades, especially for those who may not upgrade to the latest hardware generations with every release.

Unfortunately, these offers are currently limited to the US market only.