Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs Offer Great Value for PC Builders

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs may have been released two years ago, but they still deliver impressive performance at an affordable price. Recent discounts at various US retailers make them an even better deal for both budget and high-end PC builders.

The 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs were replaced by the 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup last year, which offered increased performance in multi-threaded tasks. However, the 12th Gen CPUs still offer excellent value for the money, especially with the current price reductions.

One standout deal is the Intel Core i7-12700KF, which is now available for just $126.32 US at Microcenter. This represents a significant discount of $303.67 US from its original MSRP of $429.99 US. With 12 cores, 20 threads, and max clock speeds of up to 5.0 GHz, this CPU is a great option for those building a new PC. It outperforms other sub-$200 US processors and is compatible with any LGA 1700 socketed motherboard.

The Core i5-12600KF is another attractive option, priced at $155 US on leading retailers like Amazon and Newegg. With 10 cores, 16 threads, speeds up to 4.9 GHz, and 20 MB of L3 cache, this CPU offers excellent value and can even be overclocked for higher performance.

For those in need of more power, the Intel Core i9-12900K is currently available for just $329 US at Newegg and Amazon. With 16 cores and 24 threads, it rivals the performance of the AMD 5800X3D CPU, which is typically priced at around $280 US. The 12900K excels in multi-threaded tasks and offers superior performance at its price point.

These discounted 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs provide PC builders with more options in the sub $200 and sub $300 US range. Whether you’re on a tight budget or looking for high-end performance, these CPUs offer excellent value for money.

