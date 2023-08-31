CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Instagram Testing 10-Minute Reels: A Game Changer for Social Media Video Content

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Instagram is reportedly internally testing an extension of its Reels feature, which could allow users to upload videos that are three to 10 minutes in length. This move could potentially redefine the dynamics of social media video content, as it would position Instagram as a competitor to platforms like TikTok and YouTube in terms of offering more in-depth content.

This information was shared by Alessandro Paluzzi, who often reveals new Instagram features before they are confirmed. Instagram also confirmed the testing of longer Reels to TechCrunch. Currently, Instagram users can only upload Reels that are up to 90 seconds long, so this potential extension would represent a significant shift in the platform’s strategy.

The rise of long-form video content on various social media platforms underscores the intensifying competition for the attention of users. TikTok has already allowed users to create 10-minute videos since 2022, while X/Twitter introduced the option for Blue subscribers to upload ten-minute videos in December of the same year. In comparison, YouTube allows standard videos to be as long as 12 hours.

If Instagram does introduce longer Reels, it could lead to increased visibility and engagement for brands and marketers. However, it would also require them to invest more time and resources into creating longer, higher-quality video content. It remains to be seen if Instagram will introduce unique monetization programs to incentivize creators to produce longer content, given that it paused its Reels bonus program earlier this year.

The potential introduction of 10-minute Reels on Instagram could redefine the landscape of social media video content and provide new opportunities for marketers.

