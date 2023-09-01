Instagram Reels Could Soon Allow Longer and More Detailed Videos

Instagram Reels, the short video feature on the popular social media platform, may soon allow users to upload content that is longer and more detailed. Although there has been no official confirmation from Meta or Instagram, developer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered evidence of this potential update. Screenshots of the Reels app show two side-by-side pages, one for recording a three-minute video and another for uploading a ten-minute video.

If Instagram does introduce support for longer videos on Reels, it would move away from being a direct competitor to YouTube Shorts and align itself more closely with YouTube’s format. TikTok, another popular short video platform, already allows users to upload ten-minute videos, and those who pay for the platform can even upload videos up to twenty minutes in length.

While the trend in the market has been towards shorter videos for entertainment, it is likely that Instagram sees the introduction of longer videos on Reels as an opportunity to expand its business. This update could attract creators who want to connect with their fan base and followers in more immersive and engaging ways. However, increasing the length of videos on Reels could require significant upgrades to Instagram’s infrastructure to ensure smooth functionality.

In addition to this potential update, Instagram is also exploring new ways to make its features more interactive. As part of Meta’s efforts to integrate its products, Instagram is positioning itself as an all-in-one app with a variety of features to appeal to different users.

