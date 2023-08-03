Instagram Limits Unwanted DM Requests from Non-Followers

Instagram has implemented a new feature to make it harder for people you don’t follow to send unwanted DM requests. Previously, users could send an unlimited number of message requests, which could lead to spam and inappropriate content. Now, individuals who are not followed can only send a single text-only message to request a connection.

This means that users will no longer receive photos, videos, or voice messages in their message requests from people they don’t follow. The aim is to give users more control and ensure they feel confident when opening their inbox.

To start chatting with someone you don’t follow, you must accept their connection request. Message requests can be found in the Requests button located above the inbox in Instagram’s DM tab. However, users will only receive requests if their privacy settings require others to send a request before messaging them.

Cindy Southworth, Meta’s Head of Women’s Safety, explains that these new features are being tested to enhance user confidence and control over their inbox. The intention is to ensure that individuals cannot receive unsolicited images, videos, or multiple messages until they have accepted the request to chat.

This change is part of a broader safety push by Meta, the parent company of Instagram. In addition to the messaging safeguards on Instagram, Meta has also introduced more comprehensive parental controls on Instagram and Messenger. These controls offer parents the ability to monitor their child’s activities on the platforms more closely.

Overall, Instagram’s new feature aims to reduce spam and unwanted content in DM requests, promoting a safer and more controlled messaging experience for its users.